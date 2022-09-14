Vernon Jubilee Hospital, 2022. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

COVID-19 outbreak at Vernon hospital, 2 other facilities

Armstrong and Vernon facilities affected

Three COVID-19 outbreaks are being reported at North Okanagan care facilities.

Vernon Jubilee Hospital had an outbreak in the 2East/West wing Sept. 2, which is still listed by Interior Health.

The entire facility at Polson Special Care Unit is dealing with an outbreak, declared Sept. 9.

Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Manor is also dealing with a full-facility outbreak, declared Sept. 14.

An outbreak was declared Sept. 1 at Kamloops’ Ponderosa Lodge.

CoronavirusCOVID-19SeniorsVernon

