COVID-19: Penticton bylaw officers enforcing closure of public spaces

Penticton bylaw officers will be enforcing the closure of public spaces to help relieve the burden from local RCMP.

The B.C. government yesterday announced that municipal bylaw officers are now authorized to enforce public health orders through education and warnings.

On March 24 the City of Penticton announced the closure of all parks and outdoor sporting areas, due to COVID-19.

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki urged locals to follow the closure orders and not put yourself, or others, at risk.

Any concerns related to use of City amenities that are closed to the public such as playgrounds or sporting fields can be reported to Bylaw Services at bylaw@penticton.ca or by calling (250) 490-2440.

“We are asking citizens to use their judgment and only report infractions where groups are blatantly gathering in public spaces and ignoring the requirements for social distancing,” said Bylaw Services Supervisor Tina Siebert. “In more serious cases, Bylaw Officers will be providing information to Provincial Health Officers for further investigation.”

This increased authority will remain in place as long as the Provincial declaration of a state of emergency continues under section 9(1) of the Emergency Program Act.

