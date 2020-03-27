Penticton bylaw officers will be enforcing the closure of public spaces to help relieve the burden from local RCMP. (File)

COVID-19: Penticton bylaw officers enforcing closure of public spaces

They will be enforcing the closure of public spaces to help relieve the burden from local RCMP

Penticton bylaw officers will be enforcing the closure of public spaces to help relieve the burden from local RCMP.

The B.C. government yesterday announced that municipal bylaw officers are now authorized to enforce public health orders through education and warnings.

On March 24 the City of Penticton announced the closure of all parks and outdoor sporting areas, due to COVID-19.

READ MORE: COVID-19: City of Penticton closes all parks, outdoor sporting areas

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki urged locals to follow the closure orders and not put yourself, or others, at risk.

Any concerns related to use of City amenities that are closed to the public such as playgrounds or sporting fields can be reported to Bylaw Services at bylaw@penticton.ca or by calling (250) 490-2440.

“We are asking citizens to use their judgment and only report infractions where groups are blatantly gathering in public spaces and ignoring the requirements for social distancing,” said Bylaw Services Supervisor Tina Siebert. “In more serious cases, Bylaw Officers will be providing information to Provincial Health Officers for further investigation.”

This increased authority will remain in place as long as the Provincial declaration of a state of emergency continues under section 9(1) of the Emergency Program Act.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19
Next story
Revelstoke sticks with 6% property tax increase

Just Posted

Snowstorm heading for Revelstoke

Up to 25 cm expected by Sunday

Revelstoke sticks with 6% property tax increase

‘It is much better to stay the course’

Interior Health Authority to hold virtual town hall with local MLAs

The town hall will run from 6 to 7 p.m. online on March 27

B.C. COVID-19 contact restrictions working, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

’Not out of the woods yet’ as next two weeks are critical

One Revelstoke gas station breaks the dollar barrier; others still at $1.17

The price for oil from Alberta is $7.20 per barrel

Trudeau announces 75% wage subsidy for small businesses amid COVID-19

This is up from the previously announced 10 per cent wage subsidy

Canada COVID-19 update: Wage subsidies, rate cuts, possible charge for coughing

Latest collection of news briefs from around Canada, including how a fake note shut down a workplace

Fundraising initiative created to help during COVID-19

Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen working with other organizations

BC Transit to limit riders on buses to allow for physical distancing

The company has seen a 50 to 70 per cent drop in ridership due to the pandemic

B.C. Greens suspend leadership race due to COVID-19

Cowichan Valley MLA Furstenau among contenders

COVID-19: Penticton bylaw officers enforcing closure of public spaces

They will be enforcing the closure of public spaces to help relieve the burden from local RCMP

WATCH: Okanagan couple gets engaged in quarantine

Gold’N Time Jewellery helps write happy ending for couple’s epic pandemic love story

From Zumba to ZOOM-ba: Vernon fitness studio moves classes online amid COVID-19

Soul Studio now offers a variety of public virtual fitness classes during self-isolation

Penticton kinesiologist offers free workouts, healthy recipes during pandemic

Ashley Larson said she wanted to give back to the community the way she knew how

Most Read