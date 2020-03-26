COVID-19: South Okanagan physician community seeking PPE donations

Those willing to donate unused equipment (list below) should contact ppedonations@sosdivision.ca.

Local frontline medical staff are requesting assistance from the public.

Family doctors, nurse practitioners and midwives in the South Okanagan Similkameen are graciously accepting public donations of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to assist in their frontline battle against COVID-19.

They are currently in need of the following unused equipment:

Surgical or procedural masks or n95 masks

Industrial dust masks

Safety glasses

Safety goggles

Face shields (with or without masks)

Procedural gowns

They request individuals not drop off equipment at clinics or at the hospital. If your organization or business is willing to donate any unused equipment on the list above, contact ppedonations@sosdivision.ca.

“We’re very grateful for the support of our community, as we make our way through this challenging time,” said Dr. Tim Phillips, SOS Division of Family Practice physician lead.

The division of family practice explained that conflicting messages about a callout for protective equipment are circulating in the community.

They ask patients to visit the SOS Division of Family Practice website for more information, and to view a daily memo from your local primary care provider community.

For general information on COVID-19, ensure you are accessing accurate information available on: HealthlinkBC, the Public Health Agency of Canada, and BC’s Ministry of Health pages.

“A reminder to patients looking to access care: GPs and NPs in the South Okanagan Similkameen are here for you,” reads a release by the division of family practice.

Those in need of non-emergency medical care should call their family medicine clinic to inquire about setting up a virtual appointment. Those who do not have a GP/NP should call a local walk-in clinic.

“We all have a responsibility to comply with social distancing measures; It is very important that no patients ‘show up’ at any medical clinics without first calling ahead.”

