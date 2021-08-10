North Okanagan business Hytec Kohler set up a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Spallumcheen plant in May. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

COVID-19 surge brings increased vaccine clinics to Okanagan

Pop-up clinics in Vernon, Lumby, Kelowna, Penticton, Summerland

As COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise, there’s no shortage of spots to get vaccinated around the valley.

Interior Health is bringing mobile clinics to several locations over the next several days. The drop-in clinics are for anyone who has yet to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, or second doses for anyone who received their first dose more than seven weeks (49 days) ago.

Those who live or work in the Vernon area can walk-up, register and get their shots:

• Aug. 11 – Silver Star Mountain Resort, Bugaboos Cafe, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

– Kelowna Farmer’s Market, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

– Kelowna Yacht Club, 3-7 p.m.

• Aug. 12 – Sparkling Hills Resort, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

– Kelowna Yacht Club, 3-7 p.m.

• Aug. 13 – Polson Park Night Market, 4 to 9 p.m.

– Kelowna Yacht Club, 3-7 p.m.

• Aug. 14 – Penticton Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Aug. 15 – Summerland Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Aug. 16 – Lumby/Mabel Lake, Kingfisher Hall, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Aug. 18 – Universal Packaging, 1810 Kosmina Rd., 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• Aug. 20 – Ratio Coffee and Pastry, #4 – 3101 29th St., 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

• Aug. 21 – Penticton Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Aug. 22 – Summerland Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As of Monday, Aug. 9, 82 per cent (3,801,960) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 70.3 per cent (3,257,931) have received their second dose.

Interior Health continues to have the highest number of COVID-19 cases, with Aug. 9 reports showing 587 new cases over the weekend, for a total of 1,755 active cases. There were also four deaths in Interior Health over the weekend.

READ MORE: 5 deaths reported in B.C. as new COVID infections top 1,000 over the weekend

READ MORE: Dr. Bonnie Henry, Adrian Dix to host COVID-19 townhall for Interior Health

