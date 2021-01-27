Vernon’s Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

COVID-19: Two more deaths at Vernon’s Noric House

Total deaths climb to 17 at local long-term care outbreaks

Two more residents have died at Vernon’s Noric House due to COVID-19.

“Sadly, we are reporting two more COVID-related deaths at Noric House long-term care home in Vernon and I want to offer condolences to the families and caregivers during this difficult time,” Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown said Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The report brings the total deaths to eight in relation to this outbreak.

Noric House has a total of 63 cases; 37 residents and 26 staff.

Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 37 cases; 24 residents and 13 staff. One death is connected to this outbreak.

Vernon’s Heritage Square reports 68 cases; 47 residents and 21 staff with eight deaths connected to this outbreak.

“Our daily case numbers continue to be high and we ask everyone to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19. It’s crucial we keep our close contacts to our immediate households and avoid any unnecessary travel right now.”

B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

VIDEO: Cougar caught on camera in Coldstream

Coronavirus

