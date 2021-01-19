COVID-19 vaccines come to Revelstoke

The Selkirk Medical Group were the first to announce that team members had been vaccinated

Revelstoke doctor Vikki Haines receives a vaccine for COVID-19. (Photo via Facebook)

Several Revelstoke doctors have been given vaccines for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Selkirk Medical Group shared that their doctors are grateful that the vaccine roll out has started in Revelstoke.

“Our town’s most vulnerable community members and health care workers are kicking things off,” the post reads.

Interior Health said their communications team will be sharing further information and photos at a later time.

According to the BC CDC, the first groups to get vaccinated between December and February include:

residents, staff and essential visitors to long-term care and assisted-living residences.

individuals in hospital or community awaiting a long term care placement

health care workers providing care for COVID-19 patients in settings like Intensive Care Units, emergency departments, medical/surgical units and paramedics.

remote and isolated First Nations communities

READ MORE:Updated: Another 16 COVID-19 cases for Revelstoke

The next phase of the vaccine roll out will include:

community-based seniors, age 80 and above; Indigenous (First Nations, Métis, Inuit) seniors, age 65 and above, and Indigenous elders.

people experiencing homelessness and/or using shelters.

provincial correctional facilities.

adults in group homes or mental health residential care.

long term home support recipients and staff.

hospital staff, community GPs and medical specialists.

Indigenous communities not vaccinated in first priority group

For more information see the BC CDC’s vaccine eligibility page.

@RevelstokeRevue

editor@revelstoketimesreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus