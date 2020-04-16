Westbank First Nation is taking measures to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its residents. (Contributed)

COVID-19: Westbank First Nation suspends rent increases, evictions

WFN has taken steps to assist its residents by minimizing the impact of rent increases or evictions

The Westbank First Nation (WFN) has taken steps to minimize the impact on residents of rent increases or evictions that might occur during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

As of April 6, 2020, rent increases, notices to end, and all other Residential Premises Law related hearings have been administratively deferred until further notice, except in circumstances where an administrator deems it necessary for such matters to proceed for the protection of health and safety, or to prevent the destruction of property.

WFN said it hopes residents can remain in their homes during this crisis.

In March, Premier John Horgan announced similar measures, including a $500 rental subsidy, but the WFN maintains its own legislation on housing.

Questions can be emailed to tenancy@wfn.ca or call the government office to leave a voicemail at 250-769-4999. Visit wfn.ca/news for an FAQ for landlords and tenants.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Rio Manning exemplifies perseverance during Limb Loss Awareness month

READ MORE: Central Okanagan politicians join forces to ensure economic strength following pandemic

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan Indian Band to build $900K cultural arbor
Next story
Preliminary talks underway for ‘potentially’ reopening schools, pending OK from B.C.’s top doc

Just Posted

Art forum and contest launched in Revelstoke

Pieces must be made during the coronavirus pandemic

Conservation officers patrol closed North Okanagan and Shuswap rec sites over Easter long weekend

Warnings and formal orders to vacate were issued to more than 30 people.

City praises Revelstokians for compliance during pandemic

‘Our community is doing really well’

Logging company applies for Crown Land license on Kinbasket Lake

The chosen site was previously used for similar purposes

Train catches fire in Revelstoke

The event occured April 11

Ballet Kelowna feeling the impact of COVID-19 shutdowns

CEO said dancers are channeling efforts, energy to keeping community active

COVID-19: ICBC waives fees for cancelling insurance in pandemic

Brokers can renew or lower vehicle coverage by phone or email

COVID-19: Okanagan firefighters await news on potential self-isolation house

La Casa homeowner offered rental unit to North Westside Fire Rescue at no cost

Okanagan Indian Band to build $900K cultural arbor

OKIB received a government grant covering 75 per cent of the project, to be completed in October

COVID-19: Westbank First Nation suspends rent increases, evictions

WFN has taken steps to assist its residents by minimizing the impact of rent increases or evictions

Here2Talk: B.C. launches free counselling service for post-secondary students

Province expedites new mental health app in wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Peachland’s ZipZone changes course, will remain closed amid pandemic

The park will delay its opening until further notice

Layoffs possible, but not ‘necessary’ right now: Kelowna mayor

‘I think that there is that likelihood as this continues,’ said Mayor Colin Basran

North Okanagan online to isolate and create

Grant gives groups creative outlet to bring community together

Most Read