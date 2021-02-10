Revelstoke has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in B.C. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Revelstoke has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in B.C. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

COVID continues to grow in Revelstoke with 19 new cases

Meanwhile cases drop in surrounding communities

Weekly new COVID-19 cases are continuing to increase in Revelstoke.

According to Interior Health, there were 19 new cases between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.

The week prior, our area reported 12 new cases. While the virus continues to increase in Revelstoke, numbers have plummeted in neighbouring communities, such as Golden which saw no new cases.

READ MORE: Revelstoke had 57 COVID cases in January

Mayor Gary Sulz said the recent increase is partly due to a previous delay at the testing centre.

He asked residents to remain vigilant against the virus.

“While we do what we can for you, you do what you can to keep yourself safe.”

Revelstoke has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in B.C., per capita.

On Feb. 10, B.C.’s COVID-19 case count continued on the same pace of the past week with 469 new cases reported province-wide (46 in Interior) and six additional deaths (two in Interior) linked to the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

With the Family Day long weekend approaching, the B.C. government has compiled a list of 200 events around the province where people can enjoy the holiday and stay within public health guidelines by staying with their close household groups.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says
Next story
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

Just Posted

Revelstoke has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in B.C. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
COVID continues to grow in Revelstoke with 19 new cases

Meanwhile cases drop in surrounding communities

The Peace Tower is pictured on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, as lawmakers return to the House of Commons following the winter break. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
EDITORIAL: Maintaining a strong democracy

Canada has placed fifth worldwide for the level of its democracy

Vernon's Noric House long-term care facility is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Two deaths, 46 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

Vernon and Kamloops deaths reported, with additional outbreaks in these communities

In previous years brave souls have rushed into Williamson Lake, this year Special Olympics BC’s Polar Plunge fundraiser has gone virtual and is encouraging participants to get creative. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
Freeze for a reason with Special Olympic’s virtual polar plunge fundraiser

The event runs Feb. 20 to March 7

Snow levels in the Okanagan, Similkameen and Boundary regions are all above normal, according to the latest information from the Snow Survey and Water Supply Bulletin, issued Feb. 1, 2021. (Black Press file photo)
Okanagan snow levels above normal

Measurements from Feb. 1 show normal or higher levels of snow in most of B.C.

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

(Pixabay)
Kelowna real estate group hacked, confidential information leaked online

RE/MAX Kelowna victim of malware attack, insist no client data leaked

The Victoria Police Department posted a video of a T-Rex sighting while warning motorists to use caution while driving in the falling snow. (VicPD/Twitter)
Rare snowfall leads to dinosaur frolicking in Victoria

Victoria Police Department reminds motorists to be cautious — of snowy conditions and T-Rexes

Kelowna International Airport. (Contributed)
Disruptive passenger prompts Kelowna RCMP response to YLW

Mounties escorted the 19-year-old man from the plane upon its arrival from Calgary

FILE – An RCMP officer wears a face mask while on duty at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
12% of COVID-19 rule breakers in B.C. have paid their fines

There were a total of 294 provincial tickets and 83 federal ones on file as of Jan. 30

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

File photo
Missing Princeton woman found safe

RMCP say on-line news story led to 36-year-old’s location

A ditch marks the Canada-U.S. border and separates people walking on the road, right, in Surrey, British Columbia, and those gathered at Peace Arch Historical State Park, left, in Blaine, Wash., Sunday, July 5, 2020. Although the B.C. government closed the Canadian side of the park in June due to concerns about crowding and COVID-19, people are still able to meet in the U.S. park due to a treaty signed in 1814 that allows citizens of Canada and the U.S. to unite in the park without technically crossing any border. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
B.C. premier says calling for closure of Peace Arch State Park a federal responsibility

Horgan said he would ‘take action’ if Canada-U.S. border park is flagged as problem by PHO

B.C. Premier John Horgan prepares to speak at news conference at the B.C. legislature, Jan. 27, 2021. (B.C. government)
Vaccines coming, B.C. seniors need to be ready, Horgan says

COVID-19 plan prioritizes age 80 and up in the community

Most Read