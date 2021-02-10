COVID continues to grow in Revelstoke with 19 new cases

Revelstoke has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in B.C. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Weekly new COVID-19 cases are continuing to increase in Revelstoke.

According to Interior Health, there were 19 new cases between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6.

The week prior, our area reported 12 new cases. While the virus continues to increase in Revelstoke, numbers have plummeted in neighbouring communities, such as Golden which saw no new cases.

Mayor Gary Sulz said the recent increase is partly due to a previous delay at the testing centre.

He asked residents to remain vigilant against the virus.

“While we do what we can for you, you do what you can to keep yourself safe.”

Revelstoke has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in B.C., per capita.

On Feb. 10, B.C.’s COVID-19 case count continued on the same pace of the past week with 469 new cases reported province-wide (46 in Interior) and six additional deaths (two in Interior) linked to the novel coronavirus.

With the Family Day long weekend approaching, the B.C. government has compiled a list of 200 events around the province where people can enjoy the holiday and stay within public health guidelines by staying with their close household groups.

