COVID in Revelstoke schools – again

This is the third COVID-19 exposure event in Revelstoke schools since last March

A member of the Revelstoke Secondary School has recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter sent to parents on Feb. 1.

This is the second exposure of COVID-19 at the high school. The first was in December, where eventually nine people in the school community tested positive.

In November, Ecole des Glacier Elementary in SD93 reported a case, however the disease remained contained and did not spread to Arrow Heights Elementary, which shares the same building.

In the recent letter to parents from Superintendent Mike Hooker, he said SD19 is supporting Interior Health as they undertake contact tracing to determine if any other members of the school may have come in contact with the virus.

After the December exposure, parents told the Review it took weeks for Interior Health to contact them regarding possible exposures.

As of Feb. 2, no COVID-19 exposure events were listed on Interior Health’s website for reported cases in Revelstoke schools.

While Revelstoke only had two new cases of COVID-19 between Jan. 17 to 23, it’s likely the number of cases for our region in this week’s update will have grown.

The Revelstoke Grizzlies was recently forced to abruptly end their hockey season after multiple members of the team tested positive.

Interior Health should provide the new weekly COVID-19 numbers for Revelstoke by Feb. 3.

