Interior Health officially declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon on Jan. 3, which was followed by the first death from the virus 10 days later. (Kaigo photo)

COVID outbreak over at Vernon care home

Creekside Landing cleared of coronavirus, despite additional death in last day

Creekside Landing has been added to the list of care homes cleared of coronavirus.

The COVID-19 outbreak at the Okanagan Landing care home was first announced Jan. 3, although investigations into the virus took place over the holiday season. Interior Health announced Feb. 24 that the outbreak is over.

“I want to thank the team at Creekside Landing who worked hard with public health to manage this challenging outbreak,” said Susan Brown, IH president and CEO. “While it’s a relief to see this long-term care outbreak come to a close, we also send our condolences to the loved ones and caregivers of those who passed away.”

In total, 25 residents, 15 staff and two deaths were linked to the outbreak.

This is one more death than reported Feb. 23, therefore one additional person has died since the latest report.

READ MORE: Vernon care facility COVID-19 oubtreak officially declared

“We are pleased to declare another COVID-19 outbreak over,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer. “As COVID-19 vaccination continues to roll out, we are protecting more of our most vulnerable members of our communities and seeing a decrease in long-term care infections.”

Creekside Landing is privately owned and operated by Kaigo Retirement Communities Ltd., with 70 publicly funded long-term care beds. It also has assisted and independent living residences, none of which are impacted by the outbreak.

Feb. 24 also marked a decrease in the daily COVID reports with 30 for Interior Health. That’s down from 43 the day prior.

READ MORE: 43 new cases of COVID reported in Interior Health

Most Read