COVID plunges in Revelstoke with only 4 new cases

This is the lowest number of new cases since mid-January

New COVID-19 cases have dropped significantly in Revelstoke

Between Feb. 14 to 20, there were only four new cases in our region, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control. This is a notable drop from the week prior when there were 22 cases and 19 the week before that.

These are the lowest numbers for new COVID-19 cases since mid-January.

There were 456 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. today (Feb. 24), 30 of which was in the Interior Health region.

Since January 2020, 78,278 have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in B.C. A total of 1,338 people have died.

