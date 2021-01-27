COVID slows in Revelstoke to 2 new cases

Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

There were only two new cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke from Jan. 17 to 23, according to BC CDC.

This is a drop from the week before when 16 cases were identified in our region and another 16 two weeks prior. Nevertheless, COVID numbers continue to spike in neighbouring communities, with 55 new cases in Salmon Arm between Jan. 17 to 23.

One resident from Revelstoke died last weekend from COVID-19, friends of the deceased told the Review. As Interior Health rarely discloses community-based fatality data, the Review cannot confirm if this is the first death from the disease for our community.

There were 485 new cases in B.C. today (Jan. 27), of which 83 were in the Interior Health region.

READ MORE: B.C. announces 485 new COVID-19 cases, fewest deaths in months

“Our daily case numbers continue to be high and we ask everyone to do their part in slowing the spread of COVID-19,” said Susan Brown, president and CEO of Interior Health. “It’s crucial we keep our close contacts to our immediate households and avoid any unnecessary travel right now.”

The health authority also announced a COVID-19 cluster in Fernie, where 81 cases have been identified since Jan. 1.

Today (Jan. 27) marks the one year anniversary of the first COVID-19 cases identified in B.C.

Most Read