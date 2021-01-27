COVID slows in Revelstoke to 2 new cases

There were only two new cases of COVID-19 in Revelstoke from Jan. 17 to 23, according to BC CDC.
This is a drop from the week before when 16 cases were identified in our region and another 16 two weeks prior. Nevertheless, COVID numbers continue to spike in neighbouring communities, with 55 new cases in Salmon Arm between Jan. 17 to 23.
One resident from Revelstoke died last weekend from COVID-19, friends of the deceased told the Review. As Interior Health rarely discloses community-based fatality data, the Review cannot confirm if this is the first death from the disease for our community.
Coronavirus
