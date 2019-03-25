‘Cowardly acts’ towards homeless continue in Osoyoos

RCMP confirm they are investigating two incidents of assault on a homeless person

An Osoyoos homeless man that was doused with cold water while sleeping last week has allegedly been assaulted again.

RCMP said due to privacy reasons they cannot confirm who was assaulted, but said they are investigating two separate assaults on a homeless person in Osoyoos. Both were initially reported through third parties.

READ ALSO: Homeless Osoyoos man allegedly doused in ice water while slept

“A person who has yet to be identified by police located the victim suffering from injuries. The victim advised this person he had been bitten by a dog and assaulted by an unknown male who he describes as being in his 40s, wearing a black jacket, jeans, white runners and a burgundy toque. Police are seeking information or witnesses that can provide information into these assaults,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda.

A woman identifying herself as the homeless man’s sister on social media, said the man had stitches, a black eye and swelling to his face.

RCMP said the first incident occurred on March 21, when the victim advised water had been poured on him while he was sleeping. Bayda said he did not see who the suspect was.

Three days later, RCMP received a third party call that the same homeless person had again been assaulted.

Bayda said both matters are under investigation.

“These assaults were cowardly acts against one of our less fortunate and vulnerable residents of Osoyoos. When the suspect or suspects are located, police will be recommending charges,” said Bayda.

