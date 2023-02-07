CP freight train derailment in Rogers Pass, investigation ongoing

A Canadian Pacific train with cargo in tow derailed near Glacier Station on Feb. 5

A Canadian Pacific (CP) train carrying cargo derailed in Rogers Pass.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday (Feb. 5) a CP freight train carrying shipping containers derailed near Glacier Station in Rogers Pass, approximately 60 km east of Revelstoke.

According to CP, nobody was injured in the incident and the shipping containers weren’t carrying anything deemed ‘dangerous’.

The cause of the incident is not known at this time, and is currently being investigated by CP.

CP personnel and equipment are currently on-site conducting repairs at the scene of the incident.

In 2017 a CP train accident occurred at approximately the same location when a freight train struck a backhoe which was operating on the tracks. The Transportation Safety Board released a report on that incident roughly two years later in 2019.

More to come.

