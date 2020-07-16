Sgt. Rupert Sutherland of the CP Rail police was in Nelson this week enforcing trespassing laws on the rail tracks. Photo: Bill Metcalfe

CP Rail ticketing track walkers in Nelson

Crossing the tracks other than at a traffic crossing is trespassing, company says

Walking on the railroad tracks. Don’t we all do it occasionally?

Crossing the tracks on foot, not at a traffic crossing. It seems innocent enough.

But if the Canadian Pacific Railway Police Service has its way, we will all be educated and enforced into realizing that in taking these shortcuts we are trespassing on private property.

Sgt. Rupert Sutherland and three other officers were in Nelson this week patrolling the tracks and handing out tickets to anyone setting foot on them.

The tickets are given under the federal Railway Safety Act, and the penalty is a $115 fine, with a court appearance for repeat offenders and for especially dangerous behaviour like riding trains.

It’s about safety and liability, Sutherland told the Star.

“We are trying to reduce fatalities and serious injuries. Unfortunately, we’re still seeing significant numbers across Canada,” he said.

In Canada in 2019 there were 56 incidents on CP rail tracks (not at legitimate crossings) resulting in 38 deaths and 17 serious injuries, according to Sutherland.

Fatalities have increased since wearing earbuds became popular, he added.

Although he said Nelson is considered a high priority for enforcement, he had no statistics on the number of incidents, injuries or deaths on Nelson area tracks, and CP’s head office could not provide the Star with any.

CP police officers have the same powers as any other police officer in Canada. They can detain, arrest, use force, search, and compel people to court. Their jurisdiction is anywhere within 500 metres of the tracks or CP property.

Sutherland says that even though members of the CP police are hired and paid by the company they are agents of the Crown.

“There are misconceptions in the public, that we are private security or we are ‘corporate goons’ and all that type of terminology. But we are completely separate from the company.”

He said CP does not have access to the details of their investigations or other police work.

Sutherland said the homeless camps just west of Nelson beside the tracks are also a safety concern.

“It may sound like stereotyping, and I don’t mean to do that, but a large proportion of the transient people that we find in these camps have either alcohol or drug addiction issues, so that has an increased risk.”

Nelson’s Sustainable Neighbourhood Action Plan for the Railtown area, completed in 2016, states that a railway crossing or a pedestrian overpass near the former CP station would effectively connect Cottonwood Park and the Railtown district to Kootenay Lake and the waterfront pathway.

“A pedestrian overpass would help to resolve safety issues of people crossing the tracks at unplanned areas, and would help to create a better Nelson-wide connected network for active transportation and recreation,” the plan states.

City planner Pam Mierau told the Star that a local CP employee was on the stakeholder group during the creation of the plan but, when she attempted to communicate with higher levels at CP to start a discussion about a Railtown crossing, the company didn’t seem interested.

“We tried, but we never got very far,” she said, adding the clarification that never in the process did CP commit to building a crossing or an overpass.

In Railtown, CP owns not only the railway tracks but a significant piece of the undeveloped land between the tracks and Lakeside Drive.

Related:

Promised park at Nelson recycle depot site still a long way off

Nelson council approves Railtown development plan


bill.metcalfe@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Edmonton police identify man connected to suspicious death who was found dead in Shuswap
Next story
RCMP warn of fake gold scam in southeastern B.C.

Just Posted

City of Revelstoke won’t make 2020 greenhouse gas emissions goal

In 2011 the city made a goal to decrease emissions by 20 per cent from 2007 to 2020

More than 25 recent COVID-19 cases linked to Kelowna-area exposures

This includes parties around Canada Day and the cluster at Krazy Cherries

Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

The seven projects are taking place across the province

Semi-truck driver charged after six-vehicle collision leaves several injured near Sicamous

Investigators believe a semi-truck crossed a double solid line along Trans-Canada Highway

Tough time for tree fruits as some B.C. farm products soar

Province reports record 2019 sales, largely due to cannabis

U.S. Military ‘Black Hawk’ helicopter lands at Kelowna International Airport

The helicopter was in Kelowna for a brief period of time to refuel

Fundraiser launched for Vernon man who lost foot in motorcycle crash

More than $15,600 raised for man severely injured in Tuesday collision on Highway 6

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

Summerland to examine municipal council transparency

Notice of motion asks for details about open and closed meetings

CP Rail ticketing track walkers in Nelson

Crossing the tracks other than at a traffic crossing is trespassing, company says

RCMP warn of fake gold scam in southeastern B.C.

Scammers often ask for help and offer fake jewelry as collateral

Edmonton police identify man connected to suspicious death who was found dead in Shuswap

The man was located in a wooded area near a vehicle connected to a July 11 stabbing death

Most Read