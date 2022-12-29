A Canadian Pacific Locomotive (File Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

A Canadian Pacific Locomotive (File Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

CP Rail train derails near Golden

This will be the third CP train derailment in recent years

No injuries were reported after a train derailed near Golden on Dec. 23.

Seven tallow tank cars derailed at mile 25 with no major destruction caused nearby.

Fortunately, there were no injuries or casualties and no dangerous goods that were involved. This isn’t the first time a similar incident occurred.

Last year, a CP train also derailed near the Town of Field and while that had incident has no casualties and injuries, it did leave the entire town with no power and forced to use emergency batteries.

Similarly in 2019, a large-scale investigation was opened when another derailment happening that ended up with three casualties. This specific incident happened only 50 km from Golden.

@aadwan02
ali.adwan@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GoldenTrain Derailment

Previous story
Second home at Kelowna standoff surrounded after RCMP threatened
Next story
Video: B.C. couple get dance of a lifetime on stage at Kane Brown concert

Just Posted

Street skating in Revelstoke. (Oliver Wilson)
VIDEO: Skaters in Revelstoke take to the road

Sunnyside Farms on a large lot in the Southside area. According to Hailey Ross, there are many large lots in the area that would/could be prime growing areas. (Photo by Bruno Long)
Reduce, Reuse, Review: Everything environmental in 2022

Highway 1, about 46 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Avalanche control closes Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

Which of 23 B.C. hospitals will have the first baby of 2023? You can place a bet on which facility if you like. (File photo)
Two Okanagan hospitals among odds for B.C.’s first 2023 baby