(Wikimedia Commons)

CP rail workers give strike notice

Employees could walk out as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT

Two unions representing workers at Canadian Pacific Railway workers have served strike notice, after rejecting the company’s latest contract offer.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference and the IBEW System Council No. 11 said Saturday their members intend to begin job action if the two sides don’t work out a deal as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT.

The isn’t the first time the unions have served strike notice in this feud. Notice was given last month, but a new deal was reached in time to avoid job action. But that deal did not last long.

“CP is offering more of the same contract language that workers just voted to reject a few hours ago,” TCRC president Doug Finnson said in a statement online. “The company clearly isn’t serious about reaching a negotiated settlement and delivering on their promise to do right by their employees.”

The unions’ main concerns in the dispute are fatigue and labour policy relations and management practices.

Almost 100 per cent of their members who voted on the latest offer rejected it, with turnouts ranging from 77 to 89 per cent.

A statement on CP Rail’s website said the company will continue to meet with the unions in the hopes of reaching a deal.

“CP has commenced its work stoppage contingency plan and will work closely with customers to ensure a smooth, efficient and safe wind down of operations.”


laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Suspected scammer attempts to use Black Press newspaper to dupe woman
Next story
Giant beer tanks arrive in new B.C. home city

Just Posted

UPDATE: One dead, two in hospital after Highway 1 crash near Bridal Falls

Closure expected to last hours, while drivers are told to take detours

Two new fires now burning in the Shuswap

Fire crews gain control of Perry River blaze between Sicamous and Revelstoke

B.C.’s devastating 2017 wildfire season revisited in new book

British Columbia Burning written by CBC journalist Bethany Lindsay

Crews fight small wildfire between Malakwa and Revelstoke

The blaze is classed as active and is estimated at 4 hectares in size

Flooding complicates summer fun, health authority warns

Avoid fast-flowing water such as creeks and rivers.

Buy a lotto ticket and be a hero to B.C. burn victims

The Hometown Heroes Lottery is offering up seven grand prizes including a home in Lake Country

Vernon SAR manager wins national volunteer award

A Vernon Search and Rescue manager was one of those honoured for her dedication and innovation.

Giant beer tanks arrive in new B.C. home city

Molson Coors tanks finish river journey and move to overland trip in Chilliwack

VIDEO: Pipeline supporters rally across B.C.

Five simultaneous events organized by month-old Suits and Boots lobby group

VIDEO: B.C. woman praises burn fund after boat explosion in 1978

White Rock woman was 16 years old when she was left with second- and third-degree burns

B.C.’s Ryan Craig, Vegas Golden Knights chase history

Local product behind bench for expansion team’s incredible championship run

CP rail workers give strike notice

Employees could walk out as early as Tuesday at 7 p.m. PT

BC RCMP renew call for info on girl who went missing 35 years ago

Plea sparked by National Missing Child Day

Suspected scammer attempts to use Black Press newspaper to dupe woman

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre offers tips after Langley resident received suspicious call

Most Read