CRA scammer shows up at B.C. woman’s door with handcuffs

Victoria police warning public to not let such people in and call 911 immediately

Victoria police are on the lookout for a man who showed up at a woman’s home on Friday morning claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency and threatening to arrest her if she didn’t hand over money immediately. (Pixabay)

Victoria police are warning the public after an Esquimalt woman previously targeted in a Canada Revenue Agency scam saw a stranger show up at their door with handcuffs.

The woman, who had been subjected to several days of calls from people claiming to be from the CRA, contacted Victoria police just after 11 a.m. Friday when a man arrived at her home and threatened to handcuff and arrest her if she did not hand over money immediately.

The woman closed the door and called 911. She was not hurt.

The man is described as a tall, slim and Caucasian, in his 30s, with short dark hair and wearing a blue suit.

Police remind the public that the CRA does not send employees to one’s door with threats of arrest and commended the woman for taking exactly the right actions.