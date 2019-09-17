Craft breweries showcased during Penticton Beer Week

To celebrate, all seven of the city’s breweries will be collaborating on a limited release draft

Oct. 19 to 26 will be the inaugural Penticton Beer Week thanks to a designation made at city council on Sept. 17. The week celebrates and showcases the seven craft breweries in the city, and promotes the popular Penticton Oktoberfest on Oct. 19. (Stock photo)

This fall will be the perfect time to gather with good friends, good cheers and, of course, good beer since Penticton city council has declared Oct. 19 to 26 as Penticton Beer Week.

The celebratory week was requested on behalf of the city’s soon-to-be seven breweries to showcase the local craft beer industry and coincide with ever-popular Penticton Oktoberfest on Oct. 19. Currently, the city is home to Cannery Brewing, Highway 97 Brewing, Barley Mill Brew Pub & Sports Bistro, Bad Tattoo Brewing, Slackwater Brewing, Tin Whistle Brewing. Neighbourhood Brewing will also be setting up shop in Penticton in the near future.

“There is a saying that it takes a lot of great craft beer to make fine wine. It is a natural fit then, that in the middle of wine country, Penticton also has a dynamic beer scene with six (soon-to-be seven) craft breweries. Penticton is also the home of the annual Okanagan Fest of Ale, one of B.C.’s premier and long-standing craft beer festivals, the annual Penticton Oktoberfest and the annual Penticton Beer Run,” said Kim Lawton, marketing director for Cannery Brewing and manager of the Penticton Ale Trail. “In fact, craft beer has become so popular here that www.expedia.ca recognized Penticton as one of Canada’s best beer towns. We have some of BC’s oldest craft breweries and some of B.C.’s newest craft breweries here in Penticton.”

In honour of the designation, which was made during the committee of the whole at the council meeting on Sept. 17, all seven breweries will be collaborating to brew a special beer for residents to enjoy throughout the week.

“This limited release beer will be launched in draft format at the breweries and local restaurants in Penticton and area during Penticton Beer Week. We will also package some of this beer into cans so that it can be sold at private liquor stores in Penticton and beyond,” states the release. “This limited release collaboration beer will also be a fundraiser beer, where a portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local non-profit/charity. Each year, the beneficiary will change.”

Each brewery also plans to host a number of craft beer-related events throughout the week, with details to be announced closer to the event.

