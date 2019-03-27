Richmond RCMP have released this composite sketch in connection to a Craigslist robbery (RCMP handout)

Craigslist sale gone wrong: Richmond man robbed at gunpoint

Police are looking for the suspect after the robbery in January

Mounties are looking for a suspect who pretended to be a prospective buyer of a luxury watch and robbed the seller at gunpoint.

Richmond RCMP said in a news release Wednesday the robbery happened on Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. in the 9600-block of Alberta Road.

The victim, a 38-year-old Richmond man, had posted a luxury watch on the buy-and-sell site Craigslist and was contacted by an interested buyer. When the buyer arrived, it’s believed he pulled a gun and made off with the watch.

Police have released a composite sketch of the suspect, who’s described as Caucasian, with a medium build and a full-sleeve tattoo on his right arm. He was wearing a camouflage hoodie, brown or grey jeans and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Tories seek investigation into leak of Trudeau-JWR clash over top court choice
Next story
‘It would have killed him’: Teen cyclist avoids injury after hitching a ride on semi

Just Posted

Semi rollover closes Highway 1 for five hours Tuesday

Revelstoke RCMP responded to two separate semi accidents March 26 and 27

Grizzlies conference champs, on to league finals

With the game six win against Kelowna the Grizzlies will meet defending champs Kimberley Dynamiters

Foggy highway conditions and some fresh snow at the resort

Revelstoke road, weather, avalanche and snow conditions

Caribou plans could have big consequences for Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation

19 cut blocks have been approved in caribou habitat in Revelstoke area in the past five months

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny with a chance of clouds

Enjoy the sunshine, except in Salmon Arm

Okanagan pilgrim’s journey stars in film

Six Ways to Santiago documentary showing features local

Conservation shows unborn fawn to B.C. poachers caught killing pregnant deer

Two weeks ago police apprehended three men on Copper Mountain Road in Princeton

Another Kelowna deer dies after being impaled on wrought iron fence

Conservation officer said this is the tenth deer to suffer before being euthanized

Mother, two sons identified as three killed in Surrey car crash

Homicide investigators have taken over the single-car collision

Dog owners warned to keep a leash on pets

Okangan city will be ticketing dogs off-leash in restricted areas

Craigslist sale gone wrong: Richmond man robbed at gunpoint

Police are looking for the suspect after the robbery in January

Okanagan Greyhound lot bites the dust

Construction of the new Penticton parking lot will take place immediately following the demolition

Two in hospital after semi rear-ends road crew on Highway 5

Semi-truck driver issued violation ticket

Ride hailing rules leave B.C. waiting for minister’s final word

Commercial driver’s licence still an obstacle for participants

Most Read