Coquihalla northbound open following collision

Drivers should expect major delays on Highway 5

UPDATE: 12:45 p.m.

The Coquihalla is now open northbound.

Emergency crews have cleared the scene between Hope and Merritt.

Drivers should still expect delays.

———————

ORIGINAL:

The Coquihalla is closed northbound following a crash just before 12 p.m.

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident between Highway 3 and Highway 5A, Highway 97C. Emergency vehicles are on scene.

Drivers should anticipate traffic delays along Highway 5.

An alternate route along Highway 3 and Highway 1 are available.

Highway 3 is also closed in both directions near Christina Lake. A traffic assessment is taking place and motorists can expect single alternating lanes to open within the hour.

