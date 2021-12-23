Highway 1 crash (@michaeljrobach)

Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden closed for avalanche control

The collision comes amid a winter storm warning

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

Highway 1 is expected to open between 3 and 4 p.m., according to DriveBC.

Avalanche control is still taking place in the area along with sandbagging to prepare the roads for motorists. The highway will reopen once avalanche control is complete.

Highway 1 is closed from Revelstoke to Golden due to a collision.

There were at least two semi-trucks and a Jeep involved in the crash near the summit in Glacier National Park.

The road is closed in both directions and there is no detour available.

DriveBC currently does not have an estimated time of reopening.

Highway 1 in Revelstoke is closed until 4 p.m. Dec. 23, as one Vernon motorist trying to make his way home for Christmas discovered. (Ben Boha photo)

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass. Up to 10 cm of snow is expected and DriveBC is asking motorists to consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve.

READ MORE: Avoid travel on Coquihalla and Highway 3 unless you have flying reindeer

