People get out of their vehicles during the complete closure of Highway 1 in Revelstoke, near 3 Valley Gap following a crash Sunday afternoon. (DriveBC)

People get out of their vehicles during the complete closure of Highway 1 in Revelstoke, near 3 Valley Gap following a crash Sunday afternoon. (DriveBC)

Crash closes Highway 1 in Revelstoke, Highway 5 facing long delays

A challenging day for those returning home from Canada Day long weekend vacations

4:05 p.m.

Highway 1 is closed in both directions near Three Valley Gap in Revelstoke after a crash late Sunday afternoon.

An air ambulance has landed on Highway 1 near the Enchanted Forest.

DriveBC is reporting the closure around 3:10 p.m.

There is currently no estimated time for the road to re-open.

Meanwhile, a travel advisory has been issued for southbound of Highway 5 where vehicles can expect delays of up to two hours due to congestion and heavy traffic volumes between Merritt and Hope.

The Coquihalla is at a crawl with extremely long lineups before Coldwater Road to the single lane at Juliet bridge.

Long weekend traffic, coupled with bad weather in the Southern Interior has made for a long drive home for many vacationers.

This is the Coquihalla with vehicles lined up to go southbound on Sunday afternoon due to long weekend traffic. (Black Press photo)

This is the Coquihalla with vehicles lined up to go southbound on Sunday afternoon due to long weekend traffic. (Black Press photo)

READ MORE: Rain brings new high riverflow advisories

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crashHighway 5Traffic

Previous story
Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers in Italy
Next story
VIDEO: Two people shot behind grandstands during Williams Lake Stampede

Just Posted

People get out of their vehicles during the complete closure of Highway 1 in Revelstoke, near 3 Valley Gap following a crash Sunday afternoon. (DriveBC)
Crash closes Highway 1 in Revelstoke, Highway 5 facing long delays

File Photo
Thunderstorm watch issued for Okanagan

Revelstoke’s young bikers chasing the parade. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
PHOTOS: Celebrating Canada Day in Revelstoke

A large maple tree provides shade at a cemetery in Port Alberni. The maple leaf is a symbol of Canada, but some portions of Canadian history have been overlooked. (Black Press file photo)
COLUMN: Embracing conflict can lead to positive change