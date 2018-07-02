Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens after vehicle incident east of Sicamous

The highway was closed for more than five hours

Update 9:34 a.m. July 2:

Drive BC reports the vehicle incident on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Sicamous is clear and the traffic is now flowing normally.

Original Story:

An overnight crash closed Highway 1 for more than five hours near Sicamous.

The road is now open but to single alternating lane traffic only.

Emergency crews are reportedly still on scene.

It’s unclear what caused the vehicle incident, but the highway is reported to be slippery in sections due to rain.

Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent of showers this morning with a chance of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

More to come

Previous story
Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other
Next story
Thai boys and coach found alive in cave where they went missing

Just Posted

Update: Trans-Canada Highway reopens after vehicle incident east of Sicamous

The highway was closed for more than five hours

Cold, snowy start to July for the Okanagan

No matter where you go in the Okanagan this week, you won’t escape the cold.

Under the Rocks returns to Revelstoke with unique bluegrass blend for Summer Street Fest 2018

By infusing traditional toe-tapping melodies with contemporary pop-standards, Under the Rocks has… Continue reading

Revelstoke wishes Canada a happy 151 with annual Canada Day Parade

Revelstokians wished Canada a happy 151st birthday on Sunday with the city’s… Continue reading

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other

As counter-tariffs begin against the U.S. Trudeau thanked residents

B.C. man in critical condition after Canada Day shooting

Suspect, 18, arrested and remains in police custody

Vandalized sign on First Nations land is ‘out-and-out racism’

Kamloops area sign that welcomes mushroom pickers covered in racist graffiti

Thai boys and coach found alive in cave where they went missing

All 12 boys and their coach were found alive says a Thai official

Trudeau congratulates Lopez Obrador on winning Mexican presidency

Donald Trump has also congratulated Lopez Obrador on winning the presidency

US plans for dismantling NKorea nukes may face resistance

John Bolton said it would be to the North’s advantage to co-operate to see sanctions lifted quickly

FBI arrest man in alleged July 4 attack plan in Cleveland

The individual was arrested for “attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization”

LA-Bron: James agrees to 4-year contract with Lakers

James is saying goodbye to the Cleveland Cavaliers

Survey shows daughters more likely to take care of parents

A B.C. woman shares struggle of taking care of aging mother

Most Read