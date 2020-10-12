(Google Maps)

Crash closes Highway 33 east of Kelowna

The crash happened just after 1 p.m.; traffic stopped in both directions

A collision has closed Highway 33 east of Kelowna on Thanksgiving Monday (Oct. 12).

Emergency crews are on scene and traffic is severely delayed in both directions near Goudie Road.

A detour is available for light vehicles via Goudie Road.

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shuswap farmers aim to grow healing retreat for childhood sexual abuse survivors
Next story
Rescue at Smith Creek trail in West Kelowna

Just Posted

POLL: Happy Thanksgiving! How are you celebrating today?

While it may look a little different this year, Thanksgiving is here

UPDATE: Woman returns home after leaving for a walk last night

Her family worried as she has post partum depression

Diphtheria outbreak affected Summerland in 1911

Contagious bacterial infection had 10 per cent fatality rate

First snow falls at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Gnorm the Powder Gnome is currently covered in fresh powder

Snowfall warning in effect for Okanagan Connector

Up to 15 centimetres are forecasted to fall tonight between Merritt and Kelowna

VIDEO: Safe cracked, $12,000 cash stolen from Kelowna home

Theives walk away with cash, a hard drive and cameras after Friday morning break-in

Rescue at Smith Creek trail in West Kelowna

A mountain biker has reportedly broken her ankle on the trail

Crash closes Highway 33 east of Kelowna

The crash happened just after 1 p.m.; traffic stopped in both directions

Shuswap farmers aim to grow healing retreat for childhood sexual abuse survivors

Cyrstal Wood has made it her mission to support fellow survivors

Vernon teen takes on 41 km unicycle challenge for new park

Aiden Satterthwaite, 15, undertakes one-wheeled ride to advocate for importance of play, raise funds for Westside Road park

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Kelowna watering holes battle tough liquor restrictions

Local establishments are calling for regionalized restrictions, warn of potential closures of iconic bars and pubs

Chase Heat melt North Okanagan Knights

KIJHL exhibition schedule starts off in the Shuswap

Most Read