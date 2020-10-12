Crash closes Highway 33 east of Kelowna

The crash happened just after 1 p.m.; traffic stopped in both directions

A collision has closed Highway 33 east of Kelowna on Thanksgiving Monday (Oct. 12).

*CLOSED* #BCHwy33 at Goudie Rd #Kelowna remains closed due to a vehicle incident. Detour available for LIGHT VEHICLE TRAFFIC ONLY, via Goudie Rd. Updates found at https://t.co/R3a3OcOC9x. Assessments continue. Next update at 3pm. @DriveBC_TOK @TranBC_OKS @YRBKootenayBdn pic.twitter.com/gtMD91mpqb — AIMRoads (@AimRoads) October 12, 2020

Emergency crews are on scene and traffic is severely delayed in both directions near Goudie Road.

A detour is available for light vehicles via Goudie Road.

