UPDATE: Three in hospital after crash closes Highway 97 south of Armstrong

Injuries were serious in nature, officials say

Update: 9:51 a.m.

A two-vehicle accident that forced the closure of Highway 97A south of Armstrong has resulted in serious injuries for three occupants.

“Three people were transported to the hospital,” said Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department chief Ian Cummings.

Cummings said the injuries were serious in nature but didn’t provide any further details.

DriveBC said they will provide an update on when the road will be open at 12 p.m.

“Accident investigators were just on the scene but I expect it will be a while,” Cummings said.

A reporter is on the way to the scene of the accident.

Original

A crash has forced the closure of Highway 97A south of Armstrong.

According to DriveBC, a detour is available via Pleasant Valley Road. An update is expected at 10 a.m.

There is currently no word on any injuries or the cause of the collision.

More to come.


parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com
