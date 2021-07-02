Crash closes Highway 97A near Enderby

A motor vehicle incident has closed the highway in both directions between Armstrong and Enderby Friday morning.
Highway 97A between Stepney Cross and Baptiste roads is closed and a detour is in effect at Stepney and Back Enderby Road.
AIM Roads reported the incident around 3 a.m. July 2.
There is no estimated time of reopening, according to DriveBC.
The Morning Star has reached out to the North Okanagan RCMP for more details.
Have a news tip? Photo? Email newsroom@VernonMorningStar.com
READ MORE: Kamloops homes evacuated twice in one night due to lightning-sparked wildfire
READ MORE: Evacuation order issued for Pavilion Lake area due to McKay Creek fire
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.