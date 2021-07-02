Crash closes Highway 97A near Enderby

More details to come

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97A in both directions Friday, July 2, 2021. (DriveBC)

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97A in both directions Friday, July 2, 2021. (DriveBC)

A motor vehicle incident has closed the highway in both directions between Armstrong and Enderby Friday morning.

Highway 97A between Stepney Cross and Baptiste roads is closed and a detour is in effect at Stepney and Back Enderby Road.

AIM Roads reported the incident around 3 a.m. July 2.

There is no estimated time of reopening, according to DriveBC.

The Morning Star has reached out to the North Okanagan RCMP for more details.

Have a news tip? Photo? Email newsroom@VernonMorningStar.com

READ MORE: Kamloops homes evacuated twice in one night due to lightning-sparked wildfire

READ MORE: Evacuation order issued for Pavilion Lake area due to McKay Creek fire

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Rockslide closes Highway 6 near Cherryville
Next story
Four new fires sparked in North Okanagan

Just Posted

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: A bulldog skateboarded through the legs of 30 people, setting a world record

Lytton Mayor Jan Polderman in Maple Ridge, B.C., on July 1, 2021, as he waits for details on the 9,000-hectare wildfire that destroyed at least 90 per cent of the village the day prior. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
From smoke to devastation: 23 minutes in Lytton

Around 150 Revelstokians marched from Grizzly Plaza to the courthouse calling for the government to protect old growth forest. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
It’s happening on our doorstep: Revelstoke protests local old-growth logging

Smoky air blankets Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm on July 1, 2021. (Zachary Roman - Salmon Arm Observer)
Smoky skies lead to air quality warning for Okanagan, Shuswap