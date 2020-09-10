UPDATE: Crash being cleared on North Okanagan highway

Two trucks involved in Spallumcheen incident on Highway 97A

The highway between Vernon and Armstrong was closed for a crash involving two trucks the morning of Thursday, Sept. 10. (Sarah Chrystal photo)

UPDATE:

Traffic is moving along Highway 97A following a crash that closed the route between Vernon and Armstrong.

The highway is open to alternating traffic and tow trucks are on scene and expected fully open shortly.

“Our frontline officers are investigating a two vehicle collision in the 1000-block of Hwy 97A which occurred this morning at 10:15 a.m.,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Cpl. Tania Finn. “The drivers of both vehicles were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.”

The investigation is continuing.

Motorists are advised of a highway closure in the North Okanagan.

A crash at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, closed Highway 97A between Vernon and Armstrong.

The incident, involving two trucks, is in Spallumcheen near the Tolko mill.

DriveBC reports the closure is 24 kilometres south of Enderby, between Greenhow Road and Pleasant Valley Road.

A reporter is on scene and updates as to when the highway will reopen will be posted here.

