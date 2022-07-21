A serious crash has closed Highway 97 in Summerland. (Photo/Monique Tamminga)

Crash involving scooter sends 3 to hospital closes Highway 97 in Summerland

Truck and moped scooter were involved in the crash

A serious crash involving a moped scooter and two other vehicles has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 97 in Summerland.

A truck can be seen sideways at the intersection of Rosedale Avenue and the highway. A red moped scooter can be seen under the truck. The individual riding the moped is in critical condition according to RCMP.

Two other people were taken to hospital, with minor injuries, after the SUV they were travelling in collided with the moped on Highway 97 in Summerland.

RCMP said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. and that the scooter, which was heading northbound on Highway 97 at Rosedale Avenue, had turned left in front of the SUV. The SUV tried to avoid a collision and collided with another northbound vehicle.

RCMP is asking anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video, to contact them.

Northbound traffic on Highway 97 is down to a single lane. DriveBC has not given an estimated reopening time for southbound lanes on Highway 97.

A serious crash has closed Highway 97 in Summerland

A serious crash has closed Highway 97 in Summerland

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentHighway 97Summerland

Previous story
B.C. COVID hospitalizations down for the first time in weeks, new cases continue to rise
Next story
BC Coroner to investigate 2 deaths after fire at Vancouver SRO

Just Posted

Sergeant Chris Dodds of the Revelstoke RCMP presenting Max Werenka with a commendation for the part he played in the solving of an almost three-decade-old case. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Honoured for helping solve a near 30-year-0ld mystery of missing woman near Revelstoke

Benjamin Beaver was last seen in Revelstoke on July 19. (Contributed by Revelstoke RCMP)
Missing man found dead by Revelstoke police

Some algal blooms can produce toxins that can be toxic to aquatic organisms, including fish. (Alex Cooper/Revelstoke Review)
Cautionary advisory lifted for Williamson Lake following water testing

Opening day of the Trans-Canada Highway through Rogers Pass, 1962. (Revelstoke Museum and Archives photo 2615)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 21