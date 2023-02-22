Power has been knocked out for 454 customers in Vernon and Coldstream due to a vehicle crash Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (BC Hydro image)

Crash knocks out power for hundreds in Vernon

Power has been off for 454 residents since 11 a.m. Wednesday

Power is out for hundreds of Vernon and Coldstream residents due to a vehicle incident, BC Hydro reports.

According to the utility, power is out for 454 customers west of Kidston Road and south of Highway 97. The power has been off since 11:06 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22.

Crews are on site making repairs as of 1:21 p.m., but BC Hydro does not have an estimated time for when power will be restored.

BC Hydro says the cause of the outage is a motor vehicle crash.

