Crash near Chase reduces Trans Canada to single lane alternating

Few details available at this time

An accident between Francois Road and Des Fosses Road east of Chase has reduced the Trans Canada Highway to single lane alternating traffic.

According to DriveBC, the crash occurred at approximately 4 p.m.

The cause of the accident and information regarding any resulting injuries is not yet known.

