Crash near Lumby claims life

Emergency personnel responded to the fatal accident on Lumby Mabel Lake Road Saturday night

An accident on Lumby Mabel Lake Road near the Shuswap Falls Saturday claimed the life of one person, reports say.

Emergency personnel responded to the incident shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, July 7.

Further details including the cause of the accident and other injuries are not yet known. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

It is the second fatal vehicle accident in the North Okanagan in two days.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and Vernon North Okanagan Traffic Services investigated a fatal collision involving a single motorcycle in the 5300 block of Old Kamloops Road Friday, July 6 just before 1 p.m.

Related: Teen dies in motorcycle crash

The driver and single rider of the motorcycle, a 19 year old male, has died as a result of his injuries.

“An RCMP Collision Analyst is currently on scene to conduct further investigation into the cause of the collision,” said Cst. Kelly Brett.

More to come.

