One woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries Wednesday morning after crashing her car into a recyling truck on 34th Street. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Crash nearly takes out North Okanagan recycling truck driver

Wednesday morning incident sends woman to hospital

The driver of a recycling truck was just seconds away from getting crushed after a car crashed into the truck Wednesday morning.

Erick Ortiz was working with his colleague, emptying the blue bins along 34th Street around 8:30 a.m. when the crash happened.

“This car just slammed into us,” said Erick Ortiz, who was luckily on the other side of the Emterra recycling truck when the incident took place.

“If it was like a minute earlier he would have been standing where the car is,” Ortiz said of his colleague.

The driver of the vehicle, which displayed a new driver symbol, was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with non-life threatening injuries as the air bag deployed in the car.

“She was flying,” said Ortiz of the rate of speed the vehicle came at them.

RCMP are investigating the incident.

