Crash north of Vernon causes Highway 97 traffic delays

Emergency crews respond to two-vehicle incident near Swan Lake; occupants taken to hospital

Two have been taken to hospital following a vehicle crash north of Vernon on Highway 97 Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Southbound traffic heading into Vernon was delayed by a vehicle incident Tueday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 97 near Swan Lake Nurseryland shortly after 4 p.m. Oct. 27.

Traffic was blocked in one of the southbound lanes, near Highland Road, while crews attended the scene. Tow trucks have finished removing the vehicles and the scene is clear as of 5:30 p.m.

Occupants of both vehicles were taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with unknown injuries.

At the scene, crews could be seen attending to a truck that wound up in the ditch along the right side highway.

READ MORE: Sicamous’ Bruhn Bridge site of two collisions

READ MORE: Lights and sirens response to old Lake Country rollover

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP