Crash slows Vernon traffic as snow makes for slippery conditions

Incident near the intersection of 25th Avenue and 43rd Street among several this morning

A crash has slowed traffic near the intersection of 25th Avenue and 43rd Street in Vernon Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Motorists are urged to take it easy as snow continues to create slick roads and cause crashes in the region.

A crash slowed traffic on 25th Avenue in Vernon on a snowy Wednesday morning.

The crash took place shortly before 10 a.m. Feb. 1 near the intersection of 25th Avenue and 43rd Street and appears to have involved two vehicles.

One of the vehicles, a gray sedan, sustained major damage to its front end.

It is not known if there were any injuries, but BC Ambulance Service was on scene and appeared to be attending to a patient.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services were on scene as well and RCMP officers were there conducting an investigation.

Conditions are snowy Wednesday morning and the roads are slick. Crews were attending another crash on Highway 97 between Enderby and Armstrong where a truck hit a telephone pole.

Brendan Shykora

motor vehicle crashVernon