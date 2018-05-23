Crashes, intoxication and thefts keep Chase RCMP busy

May long weekend sees police deal with threats, drunkeness and vehicle break-ins.

  • May. 23, 2018 3:30 p.m.
  • News

Chase RCMP were kept hopping over the May long weekend with motor vehicle accidents, intoxicated people and stolen property.

On Saturday, May 19 at 11:35 a.m., police received a report of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Squilax Anglemont Road and Little Shuswap Lake Road in Lee Creek.

Officers found that a white 2010 Dodge Journey SUV entered the intersection into the path of a blue 2010 Ford F150 truck. The SUV struck the side of the truck, causing it to roll.

The driver and passenger in the SUV were transported to hospital by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured. Police served the driver of the SUV a violation ticket for failing to yield. Occupants of the vehicles involved said they wished to thank passersby who assisted after the crash to ensure their well being and to direct traffic around the collision.

Traffic stopper

On May 19 at 10:55 p.m., Chase RCMP received a report of an intoxicated male attempting to stop traffic on Little Shuswap Lake Road in Lee Creek, BC. Police located a 25 year old male who was taken into custody and lodged in detachment cells until sober. Investigation found the male was an occupant of a black Ford F150 which left the road and entered the ditch in the 1400 block of Little Shuswap Lake Road.

Items thrown

On May 18 at 1:45 a.m. Chase RCMP received a report of a male yelling, screaming and throwing loose items in the 700 block of Shuswap Avenue in Chase. Police responded and located an intoxicated 17 year old male. The youth was placed under arrest and lodged in detachment cells until sober.

Threats made

On May 19 at 12:55 a.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a disturbance at the St. Ives Provincial Park Campground. Callers report an intoxicated man being combative and making threats. Police responded and located a 25-year-old Kamloops man was breaching conditions of an undertaking. He was placed under arrest, lodged in detachment cells until sober and released on a promise to appear in court.

False identity

On Sunday, May 20 at 10:50 p.m., Chase RCMP initiated a traffic stop with a white Dodge Ram 1500 truck on First Avenue in Chase. The 39-year-old male driver from Chase was found to be driving while prohibited.

Upon speaking with police, the man provided a false name. He was arrested and released at the scene on a promise to appear in court. The truck was impounded for seven days.

Sunroof entry

On Monday, May 21 at 12:20 p.m., Chase RCMP received a report of a theft from a vehicle occurring within the previous hour in the 800 block of Okanagan Avenue in Chase. The vehicle’s owner reported parking the vehicle in front of the residence.

They returned a short while later to find that suspects had broken into the locked vehicle through an open sunroof and stolen change and medication from inside.

Laptop gone

On Tuesday, May 22, Chase RCMP received a report of a theft of vehicle occurring overnight in the 1000 block of Hillside Avenue in Chase.

The vehicle’s owner found that suspects entered his locked vehicle through partially open windows.

They stole a laptop, medication and prescription glasses.

The Chase Detachment reminds the public to secure valuables and not leave them unattended in parked vehicles.

Anyone with any information regarding these investigations is asked to contact the Chase Detachment at 25-679-3221 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

