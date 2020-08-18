Crazy Creek Fire in Shuswap still burning out of control

Hummingbird Creek Fire near Sicamous not expected to spread

The Hummingbird Creek Fire is pinpointed on a Wildfire BC map just south of Six Mile Point and Sicamous while the fire off Crazy Creek Forest Service Road is northeast of Eagle River Provincial Park. (Wildfire BC)

One of two wildfires in the Shuswap near Sicamous is not expected to spread, while the other is classified as out of control.

The Hummingbird Creek fire, discovered Aug. 17, is being maintained at 0.3 hectares by six Wildfire BC personnel.

Gagan Lidhran, fire information officer with the Kamloops Fire Centre, said Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 18, it is mostly a smouldering ground fire, believed to be human-caused.

“We don’t anticipate any spread due to suppression tactics,” she said.

The Hummingbird Creek fire is about nine kilometres south of Sicamous and 18.5 kms northeast of Salmon Arm.

Further northeast, the Crazy Creek wildfire, off Crazy Creek Forest Service Road, remains at 15 hectares, with a crew of 20 personnel working on it. It was discovered Aug. 16.

Lidhran said it is still out of control, but no structures are threatened. She said the cause is under investigation.

The Crazy Creek fire is 9.3 kms north of the Trans-Canada Highway.

As of Aug. 18, 13 fires were burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Seven were classified as new, four were under control and two were classified as out of control.

