This map, made by the BC Wildfire Service on Aug. 16, shows the perimeter of the 4,359 hectare Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire. (BCWS image)

Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire north of Sicamous now over 4,000 hectares in size

Crews are mopping up the fire’s edge nearest to Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay

The Crazy Creek Gorge wildfire 29 kilometres north of Sicamous is now 4,359 hectares in size.

Mapping completed yesterday, Aug. 16, by the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS), gave crews a more accurate picture of the out-of-control blaze.

An evacuation order remains in effect for the communities of Queest Village and Pete Martin Bay, both of which are guarded by structure protection.

Structure protection was set up for an additional 12 structures in Narrows Village, a community south of Queest, on Aug. 15.

Crews have completed hand ignitions in the vicinity of Pete Martin Bay to reinforce fire guards and are continuing to mop up that area today.

Mop up along the fire’s perimeter closest to Queest and Pete Martin Bay is also continuing today.

According to BCWS, mopping up is the act of extinguishing a fire —in this case, part of a fire— after it has been brought under control.

