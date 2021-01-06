Charlotte Blundell learned to make stained glass creations just last year. She said it is an expensive hobby to pick up. (Submitted/Charlotte Blundell)

Charlotte Blundell learned to make stained glass creations just last year. She said it is an expensive hobby to pick up. (Submitted/Charlotte Blundell)

Creating a rainbow: Revelstoke artist crafting stained-glass LGBTQ flags

Charlotte Blundell wants to give people and businesses a symbol of identity, allyship and inclusion

When Charlotte Blundell moved to Revelstoke she noticed a significant lack of rainbows.

No, not the ones found in a bowl of Lucky Charms cereal or appear after a summer storm, but rainbow flags that are used as a symbol of identity for the LGBTQ community as well as a sign of allyship and inclusion.

With the pandemic keeping people even further apart and a recent discovery for the love of making stained glass, Blundell is handcrafting rainbow flags for people to hang in their windows.

“This is a symbol that we are all still together,” she said.

Blundell landed in Revelstoke almost two years ago. She had been trying out different towns in B.C. looking for a place that felt like home, Revelstoke is it and the rainbow flags are her way of giving back.

“Getting a community project going is really important and it makes me feel like I fit in,” she said.

Blundell identifies as bisexual and considers herself an ally for the queer community.

She grew up in Bragg Creek, Alta. with parents who took her to drag shows when she was still underage, nurturing a love for the LGBTQ community since she was young.

They also supported her inclination for art, with a sock drawer full of art supplies, something she still has as an adult.

She has tried many mediums, from acrylics to jewelry making, often getting bored and branching out to try something new.

Blundell picked up the art of stained glass last year, from a friend. She was immediately hooked.

Though she always intended on making pride flags, she wanted them to have a greater impact than just being something pretty in a window.

The uptake and support from businesses were better than expected, she said, with 15 flags ordered at $75 apiece.

“It’s nice to see that despite the lack of colour, in regards to the rainbows, in this town, the support is there and has always been there.”

Blundell is donating one-third of proceeds from the sales of the rainbows to Rainbow Railroad, a Canadian organization that helps LGBTQ individuals escape violence and persecution in their home countries.

To contact Blundell email blundell.charlotte@gmail.com

READ MORE: New gallery pops up on Mackenzie Ave.

 

Charlotte Blundell is creating stained-glass pride flags for people to display in their windows in Revelstoke. (Submitted/Charlotte Blundell)
