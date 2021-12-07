CREDtalks series coming up in the new year

The Columbia Mountains Institute is once again hosting CRED talks, in the new year.

The series of Columbia Region Ecological Discussions includes speakers addressing everything from science communication to applied ecological research projects.

This season is focusing on Climate Disruption in the Upper Columbia.

“The talks will address projected impacts, potential for adaptation, and what we can do with ecosystems that may in fact contribute to mitigation,” said a news release.

The talks, though once in person, will continue hosted over Zoom. Pre-registration is required and the talks are offered by donation.

Jan. 13, 12 p.m.

Dr. Mel Reasoner’s presentation, “An Overview of Climate Change in Southeast B.C.: Climate History, Climate Projections and the Scope of the Problem”, focuses on the climate history of the southeast corner of B.C. and climate projections for the region. He will also be discussing a compilation of climate records from the Southeast Fire Centre and how the rising annual and seasonal temperatures have resulted in a number of impacts to the systems in the region. Reasoner is a climatic scientist at Climatic Resources Consulting.

Jan. 20, 12 p.m.

Dr. Brian Menounos is presenting on “Recent and Projected Changes in Snow and Ice in the Columbia Basin.” Menounos will consider the importance of snow and ice, observed changes over the satellite era (mid 1980-present) and projected changes. He will also use a few examples like the heat dome from this past summer to illustrate important interactions between extreme heat events and wildfire that serve to accelerate glacier loss. Menounos is the Canadian research chair in glacier change at the University of Northern B.C.

Jan. 27, 12 p.m.

Dr. Janice Brahney will be presenting “Climate Change Impacts on Water Quality in the Columbia River Basin”. She will be examining the use of space-for-tme substitutions as a tool to examine water quality changes that result from increased fire frequency and glacial recession. Brahney is an associate professor of watershed sciences at Utah State University.

Feb. 3, 12 p.m.

Dr. Martin Carver will be presenting “Transition Hydrogoloy: En Route to a New Runoff Regime.” He will be highlighting current hydrologic science along with examples from recent years of changing annual flows and hydrograph timing. Carver is Principal of Aqua Environmental Associates.

Feb. 10, 12 p.m.

Dr. Suzanne Simard will be presenting “The Mother Tree Project: Finding New Ways to Practice Forestry in our Changing Climate”. The Mother Tree Project is testing partial retention silviculture as an alternative to clearcutting to protect carbon stocks and biodiversity while promoting regeneration of resilient forests. Simard is the lead of the project, at the Univeristy of B.C.

Feb. 24, 12 p.m.

Dr. Colin Mahony is presenting “Shifts in the Climatic Habiits of the Upper Columbia Region”. He will be discussing his work addressing new projections on climatic shifts in the Upper Columbia region. Mahony is a research climatologist with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.

March 2, 12 p.m.

Dr. Mike Flannigan will be presenting “Climage Change and Wildfires in B.C.–What does the Future Hold?”. “A warmer world means a longer fire season, more lightning activity and most importantly drier fuels. Drier fuels means it is easier for a fire to start, to spread and it means more fuel is available to burn that leads to higher intensity fires that are difficult to impossible to extinguish,” reads the talk description. Flannigan is the research chair of predictice services, emergency management and fire science at Thompson Rivers University.

March 10, 12 p.m.

Greg Utzig, of Kutenai Nature Investigations will be presenting “Climate Disruption–the Ultimate Disturbance?”. Utzip will be taking the material discussed in the series and looking at what it means for local ecosystems.

For more information or to register for one of the CREDtalks go to cmiae.org/event/cred-talks-columbia-region-ecological-discussions/

Columbia BasinEnvironmentRevelstoke