Reader Kyla Hamilton snapped this photo of the current wildfire between Silver Star and Mabel Lake Provincial Parks in the North Okanagan.

Crew working on North Okanagan wildfire

Suspected human-caused fire located between Silver Star and Mabel Lake Provincial Parks

Crews are working to get control of a wildfire between two North Okanagan provincial parks.

The fire, in the Bobbie Burns Road area east of Silver Star Provincial and south of Mabel Lake Provincial Park, approximately 18 kilometres east of Armstrong (“as the crow flies,” said BC Wildfire Service), was reported on Saturday.

As of Sunday at 9:30 a.m., the fire had grown to .80 hectares in size.

“It’s currently rated as out of control,” said BC Wildfire media information officer Taylor MacDonald. “We had six personnel working on it Saturday, and we have six working on it today (Sunday).”

MacDonald said the fire is suspected human-caused.


A six-person BC Wildfire crew is working to get control of a .80 hectare wildfire that ignited Saturday 18 kilometres east of Armstrong between Silver Star and Mabel Lake Provincial Parks. (BC Wildfire - Google Maps)

