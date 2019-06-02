Crew working on North Okanagan wildfire

Reader Kyla Hamilton snapped this photo of the current wildfire between Silver Star and Mabel Lake Provincial Parks in the North Okanagan.

Crews are working to get control of a wildfire between two North Okanagan provincial parks.

The fire, in the Bobbie Burns Road area east of Silver Star Provincial and south of Mabel Lake Provincial Park, approximately 18 kilometres east of Armstrong (“as the crow flies,” said BC Wildfire Service), was reported on Saturday.

As of Sunday at 9:30 a.m., the fire had grown to .80 hectares in size.

RELATED: New wildfire reported east of Sicamous

“It’s currently rated as out of control,” said BC Wildfire media information officer Taylor MacDonald. “We had six personnel working on it Saturday, and we have six working on it today (Sunday).”

MacDonald said the fire is suspected human-caused.



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.