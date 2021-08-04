Brenda Creek Wildfire on morning of July 26. (BC Wildfire Service)

Brenda Creek Wildfire on morning of July 26. (BC Wildfire Service)

Crews containing Brenda Creek wildfire

The wildfire is measured at approximately 824 hectares and has not seen any growth since Aug. 1

Crews continue to make strides in containing the Brenda Creek wildfire, a BC Wildfire Service fire information officer said on Wednesday (Aug. 4).

“We’re feeling pretty good on the progress crews are making,” said fire information officer Claire Allen, noting that the wildfire — which is measured at approximately 824 hectares — has not seen any growth since Sunday.

“We saw strong winds yesterday, and that provided a good test for fire guards, as we didn’t see anything growth.”

As a result of the progress, Allen said that resources from the wildfire will be allocated to two other fires burning in the Okanagan Complex if needed — the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire and the Thomas Creek wildfire.

There are currently 18 firefighters on-site at Brenda Creek, accompanied by two support staff and two danger tree assessors/fallers. Crews are supported by three helicopters, 12 pieces of heavy equipment and members of BC Wildfire’s incident management team.

The focus for crews today will be patrolling and extinguishing hot spots along with a guard on the south of the fire perimeter, located under powerlines. Structural protection is also being demobilized from values around the Headwater Creek area.

