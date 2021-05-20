Crews from Vernon, Penticton rescue Enderby Cliffs hiker

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were called to secure a landing zone for Vernon Search And Rescue and Penticton and District Search and Rescue as they teamed up to rescue an injured hiker at the Enderby Cliffs May 20, 2021. (RCMP Facebook)

Vernon Search and Rescue calls for mutual aid from Penticton and its helicopter for hiker with possible back injury

Crews from Vernon and Penticton Search and Rescue helped pull an injured hiker off the Enderby Cliffs Thursday, May 20.

And the crews got some help from the injured couple.

A number of people were out on the cliffs enjoying the beautiful weather when Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) received a call shortly before noon that one person in a couple was in distress.

“The person had taken a bit of spill resulting in a possible back injury,” said VSAR spokesperson Trevor Honigman. “We responded with a dozen members.”

VSAR’s normal helicopter and winch line from Kelowna was not available to help with the rescue so the organization asked for mutual aid from Penticton Search and Rescue, which sent along their helicopter and a crew.

As ground members from Vernon were heading to find the hikers, the helicopter arrived and crews from Vernon and Penticton located the injured hiker first.

The person was extracted by the long line to the helicopter, then taken to a waiting ambulance for travel to Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers were on-scene to secure a landing zone for the helicopter.

Honigman said the couple played a big role in their own rescue.

“One had first aid training and knew not to move their injured counterpart, they weren’t alone, they called for helped and they waited in one spot for help to arrive,” he said. “They did everything right to help the rescuers help get them to safety.”

