Eleven firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment are working on a fire near Kingfisher Creek southeast of Sicamous. (BC Wildfire Service Image)

Crews hard at work on Kingfisher Creek wildfire southeast of Sicamous

Eleven firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment are on scene.

A small wildfire discovered in the wake of thunderstorms which rolled across the Shuswap on Aug. 31 is being worked on by firefighters and heavy equipment.

According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire located near Kingfisher Creek which was measured at approximately 90 square metres yesterday grew to 0.7 of a hectare but there are now ample firefighting resources working to extinguish it.

Read More: Man missing after boats collide on Shuswap Lake

Read More: Pelicans pay rare visit to Salmon Arm

Fire information officer Erika Berg said 11 firefighters are on scene at the blaze southeast of Sicamous. She added they are assisted by an excavator, a bulldozer and a water tender.

Although weather is somewhat challenging for firefighting with hot sunny weather, gusts of wind and no precipitation in sight for the Kamloops Fire Centre, Berg said the fire is in easily accessible terrain and firefighters have had success in similar conditions.

Read More: Federal party leaders focus on wooing union heartland for Labour Day

Read More: Adopting Homeless Charter of Rights a possibility: Okanagan mayor and MLA

Other fires were started by the same lightning storm system and quickly brought under control by crews elsewhere in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Crews extinguished small blazes off Bathville Road near Summerland and northeast of the northern tip of Kalamalka Lake in the Coldstream area.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Adopting Homeless Charter of Rights a possibility: Okanagan mayor and MLA
Next story
Trans-Canada Highway reopens after crash in Sicamous

Just Posted

More-than-a -century-old Okanagan fair wraps Sunday

Gates open for the final day of Armstrong’s 120th annual Interior Provincial Exhibition at 10 a.m.

Small burnings planned on Mount Revelstoke

As part of Parks Canada wildfire risk reduction plan

Chilliwack woman randomly punched by man in brazen Penticton bathroom attack

Woman, 19, punched several times by random man who entered public washroom, police say

Revelstoke roads and weather: severe thunderstorm watch today

High 23 degrees

Revelstoke City Council hears concerns about proposed cold weather shelter

The consultation process began without council approval

Bizarre world record for longest basketball spin on toothbrush held by B.C. man

Sandeep Singh crowned king spinner on Jan. 1 with time of 68 seconds

UPDATE: Police identify missing man, presumed dead after crash on Shuswap Lake

Three passengers on one of the boats pulled from the water, one woman injured.

Trans-Canada Highway reopens after crash in Sicamous

Traffic is being let through the scene of the collision near Maier road.

Agriculture on display at Summerland Fall Fair

Weekend activities scheduled for Sept. 6 and 7

Crews hard at work on Kingfisher Creek wildfire southeast of Sicamous

Eleven firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment are on scene.

What role will feminism play in the upcoming federal election?

Any government that sets out to disrupt the status quo on equality issues may be vulnerable to criticism

Man missing after boats collide on Shuswap Lake

Three passengers of one of the boats pulled from the water, one woman injured.

Couple billed $6K in B.C. speculation tax, believes retirees targeted unfairly

Retiree has lived in Mitchell Street home for 67 years

Adopting Homeless Charter of Rights a possibility: Okanagan mayor and MLA

The charter has been noted to enhance human rights of the marginalized community

Most Read