Crews starting overnight shifts on slope stabilization project north of Revelstoke

The opened spillway on Revelstoke dam, with a view of the slope stabilization project. (Photo by Myles Williamson)

The BCHydro project started in May, and was delayed due to COVID-19

Intermittent closures will continue on Highway 23 as slope stabilization work carries on.

The BCHydro project that will see rock scaling, a rock fall fence , rock fall wire mesh and shotcrete coating, will continue until the end of October.

According to a news release, the contractor is adding a night shift, which means crews will be working 24 hours a day, to ensure the project is completed on time.

Due to a late start as a result of COVID-19, the shotcrete work will be deferred to next year as fall temperatures are not suitable for application.

Highway 23 will continue to see 20 minute closures as well as single lane alternating traffic through the work site.

