Crews working on out-of-control Okanagan burn pile

Fire spread to some buildings on property in Vernon Tuesday, March 16

BX-Swan Lake firefighters are on-scene of a grassfire in the 1000 block of 25th Avenue in Vernon that broke out around 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Crews from the BX-Swan Lake Fire Department are on-scene battling a grass fire that got out of control and close to some outbuildings on a property in the 1000 block of 25th Avenue in Vernon.

The fire was reported around 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16.

At the scene of a backyard burn that escalated into a sizeable grassfire in Vernon. Crews appear to have the situation under control. @VernonNews pic.twitter.com/Z3BgOPoWiu — Brendan Shykora (@brendanshykora) March 16, 2021

Firefighters are working on cooling off the burn pile. The fire stretched into an empty field of grass that’s around some neighbouring properties.

Some chicken coops might have been singed.

At least one person is being treated for smoke inhalation.

fire