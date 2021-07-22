The Mt Hunter Wildfire was reported on July 20. (BC Wildfire Service photo)

Crews working to contain Mt. Hunter fire east of Golden

Significant helicopter bucketing took place to contain the fire at 4 hectares

BC Wildfire Service crews are on the ground responding to the Mt. Hunter wildfire, located approximately 20 km east of Golden.

The fire is not threatening any structures and is not affecting travel along Highway 1 at this time.

The blaze, which was reported on July 20 and originally was listed as located at Wiedenman Creek, has grown to 4 hectares over the last day.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, significant helicopter bucketing occurred on Wednesday, July 21. Crews have moved heavy equipment into the area to help establish a control line to contain the fire to 4 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service is continuing to monitor the fire daily. The fire is listed as ‘out of control’ on the BC Wildfire Dashboard.

There is no suspected cause yet.

For more information and updates visit bcwildfire.ca. An interactive map of all active wildfires can be found here .

The fire reporting number is 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 from a cell phone.

READ MORE: “We’ve got a monster sitting above our town”: Sicamous fire chief on day 3 of Two Mile Road wildfire

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

Previous story
Highway closed east of Revelstoke
Next story
1-year-old in hospital following dog attack on Nakusp beach

Just Posted

A location of the current highway closure on the Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke. (DriveBC)
Highway closed east of Revelstoke

A view of the fire above Three Valley Lake. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)
No growth of Three Valley Lake fire over last two days

View of Rogers Peak on July 19, 2021. (Tim van der Krogt-Revelstoke Review)
Climber found dead in Glacier National Park

The trail to Eva Lake in Mt. Revelstoke National Park. (File photo)
Backcountry closed in Mt. Revelstoke National Park