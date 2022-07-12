Crime protest planned at Penticton city hall

Group is fed up with what they say is brazen crime and thefts taking over the city

This picture was taken Monday, July 12 during the middle of the day and posted to the Clean Streets Penticton Facebook page of several bicycles and shopping carts with a man working on a bike outside the St. Saviour’s Anglican Church on Orchard Ave. (Facebook)

A new group fed up with what they say is brazen, increased crime in Penticton is planning a protest at city hall before the start of the Tuesday, July 19 council meeting.

Jayson Reynen started the Facebook group Clean Streets Penticton in late June along with some other residents who were frustrated with the number of public crimes, including bike theft and a lack of action from the city and the judicial system.

“I would like to see 500-plus members on the doorstep of city hall for a peaceful protest at 1 p.m. Remember this is the first of many moves but we need to be heard and it needs to be made a priority as I feel there is a lack of understanding from the city,” posted Reynen to the Clean Streets Facebook page.

Since starting the page three weeks ago, the number of people who have joined the group has grown to nearly 2,000.

“This is a group of people willing to do what they can to help residents and tourists track down stolen goods and report any suspicious activity,” he said.

It isn’t a vigilante group, he stresses in his posts on the site. But they are willing to patrol areas and take back stolen items when it’s safe to do so.

The group administrators say they are pro-police and understand there are limitations to what they can do. Where things have failed, say many in the group is the judicial system and the catch-and-release of prolific offenders.

READ MORE: Brazen bike thefts leave owners feeling helpless

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.