The father of two young girls found dead on Christmas Day appeared in court today facing two counts of second-degree murder. Andrew Robert Douglas Berry, 43, is being charged in connection with the deaths of his two daughters Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, whose bodies were found in his Oak Bay apartment on Dec. 25. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Crowns asks for more time in Victoria double murder of young sisters

Andrew Berry’s next court appearance will be in three weeks to set a date for trial to begin

Andrew Berry, the Victoria father charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of his two daughters found dead in his apartment on Christmas Day, made his third court appearance this morning.

The expected outcome of today’s appearance was to set a trial date, but the Crown has instead asked for three more weeks to prepare.

Kevin McCullough, Berry’s criminal defence lawyer, had previously stated he was looking forward to getting the trial underway as soon as possible, saying on Feb. 1 that Berry was having a difficult time in custody.

“For a person who has never been in custody before, it is always very difficult. I can tell you that in part, that’s why I’m looking for a speedy trial,” said McCullough.

A publication ban was in effect for today’s hearing.

RELATED: Counsel stresses presumption of innocence in Victoria murder case

RELATED: Father charged with murder of two young daughters appears in court

On Christmas Day, Chloe, 6, and Aubrey Berry, 4, were in the care of their father at his apartment on the corner of Beach Drive and Goodwin Street in Oak Bay, B.C.. The children were supposed to go home to their mother’s house on Christmas afternoon but didn’t arrive. Their mother Sarah Cotton contacted the Oak Bay police who responded to Berry’s apartment and found the bodies of the two girls.

Andrew Berry was found in the apartment with them, suffering from injuries, and was taken to the hospital. Berry was arrested and charged upon release from the hospital.

In the wake of the Christmas Day double homicide of Chloe and Aubrey Berry, criticism has arisen around Justice Victoria Gray’s decision to grant the girls’ father the right to have the girls visit him on Christmas Eve.

Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson spoke up recently in defence of Gray. He reportedly didn’t think evidence brought before the judge in the 2016 divorce proceedings could have suggested the father was likely to commit the crime — if in fact he did. The criticism of the judge that followed the tragedy is unfair in his opinion.

RELATED: A thousand come out to honour Chloe and Aubrey Berry at public funeral

RELATED: Victoria gathers to honour sisters

 

keri.coles@oakbaynews.com
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

British Columbia Court Services Online shows Andrew Berry charged with two counts of second-degree murder, sworn on Jan. 3. (Screenshot from CSO)

Sisters 6-year-old Chloe Berry and 4-year-old Aubrey Berry were the victims of the Christmas Day double homicide in Oak Bay. (Submitted photo)

Previous story
Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Just Posted

Glimpses of the Past

From lots at Trout Lake going on sale in 1893 to Williamson Lake Park going under the auspices of the City of Revelstoke in 1998

Avalanche control this morning in Rogers Pass

The Trans-Canada Highway will be closed in both directions between 10 a.m.… Continue reading

Startup Revelstoke to launch during Technology Summit

Startup Revelstoke aims to transform regional economy from resource-based to technology and design

Thirteen athletes to represent Revelstoke at BC Winter Games

Will compete in alpine skiing, nordic skiing and judo

Revelstoke based startup to bring RFID technology to 360 degree cameras

Sniper Action Photo operates 30 photo installations in Canada, the U.S., Central America and the Caribbean

VIDEO: How are avalanches triggered?

Transportation BC explains tools they use to set off remote slides

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Three new judges appointed to B.C. Supreme Court

Two spots filled in Vancouver, one in New Westminster

BCHL Today: Merritt’s Buckley nets scholarship and Vees slam Salmon Arm

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Albas disappointed by Alberta ban of B.C. wine

MP has worked to remove barriers to the sale of wine and other alcohol products between provinces

Crowns asks for more time in Victoria double murder of young sisters

Andrew Berry’s next court appearance will be in three weeks to set a date for trial to begin

B.C. MP invites convicted terrorist to Trudeau reception in India

Jaspal Atwal was convicted of trying to assassinate an Indian cabinet minister

Foster parents needed in Shuswap

Current foster parents retiring, moving on, leaving a gap

Sports coach makes “great strides” in counselling

Peace bond settles charges of assault causing bodily harm in Princeton BC

Most Read