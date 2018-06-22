CSRD recycling depots now accepting ‘Flexible Plastic Packaging’

This box of items contains materials previously not accepted by Recycle B.C., which can now be recycled at CSRD recycling depots. (Black Press file photo)

CSRD recycling depots are now accepting items such as stand-up pouches, crinkly potato chip bags and net bags for produce.

The new category called Other Flexible Plastic Packaging is an expansion of the recycling program is part of a research and development project led by Recycle BC.

Other Flexible Plastic Packaging is essentially types of film plastic that are made up of multiple layers of plastic, making it difficult to separate and recycle.

“These types of plastic have not been accepted at CSRD Recycling Depots until now, as Recycle BC had no program in place to manage them” explains Carmen Fennell, Waste Reduction Facilitator, in a news release.

Currently, the technology to separate multi-layered plastic is not fully developed, so until new processes are discovered, material unable to be recycled will be used as engineered fuel.

“This new product category includes a large range of material that was previously being landfilled” says Fennell. “The CSRD is excited to partner with Recycle BC in an effort to increase recycling options for our residents”.

Residents are reminded that this new category of plastics is available for recycling only at CSRD depots and is not a part of the curbside collection (blue bag or cart) service.

For residents living in the Revelstoke area recycling can be dropped off at the Revelstoke Bottle Depot at 97 Cartier St everyday except Wednesdays and Sundays between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or at the Revelstoke Landfill at 330 Westside Rd Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some examples of newly accepted material include:

Crinkly Wrappers and bags: Bags for potato chips, candy, dried pasta, cereal liners, and instant noodles.

Flexible Packaging with a Plastic Seal: Packages for deli meat, fresh pasta, and cheese wrappers.

Woven and Net Plastic Bags: Bags for avocados, onions, oranges, etc.

Woven bags for rice, etc.

Non Food Packaging : Bubble wrap, plastic air packets, and plastic shipping envelopes.

Stand-up and Zipper Lock Pouches (Not “Ziplock” Bags): Zipper lock pouches for frozen foods such as berries, prawns, nuts, etc.

Zipper lock bags for fresh food such as grapes, tortilla shells, etc.